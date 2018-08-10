Death Notices for Saturday, Aug. 11

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Brescione, Andrew John, 79, Fresno, July 28, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Buell, Ollie, 92, Porterville, Aug. 10, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
▪ Fisher, Robert, 68, Tranquility, Aug. 1, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Flores, Linda, 60, Visalia, July 28, Oceanview Cremations
▪ Funk Jr., Joseph, 63, Fresno, Aug. 2, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
▪ Hall, Claudia Anne, 71, Fresno, Aug. 7, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Herzog, Richard C., 74, Fresno, Aug. 5, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
▪ Jones, Daphne Joan, 62, Fresno, Aug. 2, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Kitchen, William H., 97, Clovis, Aug. 2, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
▪ Lamm, Lois J., 88, Fresno, Aug. 7, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
▪ Manuel Sr., Leonard Albert, 85, Porterville, Aug. 8, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Marcotte, Susan, 66, Fresno, Aug. 8, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Martin, Rudolph Clark, 78, Farmersville, Aug. 6, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
▪ Paddock, Stephen, 71, Fresno, July 20, Oceanview Cremations
▪ Petrochilos, Cleomenis, 81, Fresno, Aug. 3, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Rosenfeld, Lois, 79, Squaw Valley, Aug. 2, Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel
▪ Silva, Teah, 25, Fresno, Aug. 6, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Sullivan, Gerald, 77, Madera, Aug. 8, Jay Chapel
▪ Thompson, Evelyn Marie, 100, Clovis, Aug. 3, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Torres, Esparanza, 77, Fresno, July 5, Oceanview Cremations
