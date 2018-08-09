Death Notices for Friday, Aug. 10

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Aguilar, Manuel Enrique, 67, Porterville, Aug. 4, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Baker, Diane, 71, Selma, Aug. 8, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
▪ Berndt, Rosmarie, 82, Clovis, Aug. 7, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Chancellor, Mary Marie, 89, Porterville, Aug. 7, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Costa Sr, Pete, 92, Fresno, Aug. 8, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Edwards, Jane, 89, Hanford, Aug. 9, Creighton Memorial Chapel
▪ Helm, Buss, 78, Madera, Aug. 6, Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
▪ Imobersteg, Mary Kathryn, 94, Fresno, Aug. 7, Neptune Society of Central California
▪ Ingro, Frances, 96, Selma, Aug. 2, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
▪ Johnston, Florance, 78, Three Rivers, Aug. 7, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Madrigal Silva, Juan, 80, Porterville, Aug. 8, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Moreno, Albert Steven, 81, Sanger, Aug. 7, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
▪ Smith, Wilbur Joseph, 77, Fresno, Aug. 4, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
▪ Valdovinos, Vicente, 92, Parlier, Aug. 6, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home
▪ Winchell, Pamela, 63, Sanger, Aug. 7, Affordable Direct Cremations
