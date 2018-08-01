Death Notices for Thursday, Aug. 2

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Breeding, Betty, 89, Fresno, July 31, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Clarey, James Kenneth, 72, Fresno, July 18, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ De Gonzalez, Isabel, 75, Tulare, July 31, Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service
▪ Gallegos Valdez, Adolfo, 81, Porterville, July 30, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Herbstman, Anna Lee, 71, Sanger, July 29, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
▪ Kroeker, Daniel Jay, 55, Fresno, July 13, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Lopez, Josephine Escobedo, 89, Fresno, July 29, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Morales, Victor Jr., 56, Selma, July 26, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home
▪ Sanchez, Matthew, 51, Fresno, July 27, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Skow, Donna Inez, 72, Clovis, July 30, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Virrueta, Jose Carmen, 70, Woodville, July 25, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Wilson, Phyllis, 88, Fresno, July 28, Boice Funeral Home
Comments