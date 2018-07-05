Death Notices for Friday, July 6

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Ajioka, Cynthia Marie, 56, Visalia, June 28, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
▪ Burrow, Dennis, 74, Fresno, July 4, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Castaneda Lucatero, Martha Elena, 41, Visalia, June 28, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
▪ Cavasos, Bruno Vella, 92, Tulare, June 30, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
▪ Dooley, Orie Jr., 71, Fresno, July 1, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
▪ Hilgemann, Harold Jr., 76, Fresno, July 1, The Neptune Society of Central California
▪ Haymond, Mark T. Jr., 74, Fresno, July 3, The Neptune Society of Central California
▪ Hicks, Jimmie, 72, Fresno, July 2, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Huerta De Gomez, Ignacia, 72, Tulare, July 3, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
▪ Jackson, Robert Ray, 49, Sanger, June 26, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
▪ Lane, Edith J., 83, Clovis, July 3, Neptune Society of Central California
▪ Lewis, Mary M., 93, Visalia, June 30, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel of Visalia
▪ Liberta, Carmela, 79, Clovis, June 30, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Mazzuca, Richard, 56, Fresno, June 12, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ McAlpine, Rita, 69, Fresno, June 27, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Owen, Judith Ann, 76, Fresno, June 29, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Parker, Edward (Ed) James, 90, Fresno, June 23, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
▪ Phillips, David Wood, 68, Fresno, June 25, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
▪ Ramos, Nyomi, 5, Fresno, June 27, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ West, Carolyn, 82, Fresno, July 3, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
