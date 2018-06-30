Death Notices for Sunday, July 1

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Bovenizer, Mary, 100, Clovis, June 26, Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
▪ Burke, Jeri Lynn, 73, Fresno, June 22, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
▪ Ogles Jr., Earnest Martell, 49, Fresno, June 17, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
▪ Platero, Clorinda, 49, Fresno, June 28, Serenity Funeral Services
▪ Robinson, Demetrus L., 49, Fresno, June 25, Jesse E. Cooley,Jr. Funeral Service, Inc
▪ Trujillo, Micaela C., 48, Fresno, June 23, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
▪ Watkins, Samuel, 89, Fresno, June 27, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
