Death Notices for Saturday, June 30

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Fernandez, Richard, 67, Fresno, June 25, Fresno Funeral Chapel
▪ Flores, Gabriel, 51, Fresno, June 27, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory
▪ Guerrero, Maria Santos, 85, Tulare, June 25, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel
▪ Jenson, Shirley, 82, Fresno, June 27, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Johnston, David, 91, Fresno, June 28, Peers Lortentzen Funeral Service
▪ Juarez, Felix, 69, Tulare, June 28, Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service
▪ Ness, Bonnie Juhala, 74, Fresno, June 27, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
▪ Ross, John Richard, 86, Fresno, June 28, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Wong, Wai Chung Eric, 51, Clovis, June 28, Serenity Funeral Services
