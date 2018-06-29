Death Notices

Death Notices for Saturday, June 30

Fresno Bee Staff

June 29, 2018 12:24 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

▪ Fernandez, Richard, 67, Fresno, June 25, Fresno Funeral Chapel

▪ Flores, Gabriel, 51, Fresno, June 27, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory

▪ Guerrero, Maria Santos, 85, Tulare, June 25, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel

▪ Jenson, Shirley, 82, Fresno, June 27, Affordable Direct Cremations

▪ Johnston, David, 91, Fresno, June 28, Peers Lortentzen Funeral Service

▪ Juarez, Felix, 69, Tulare, June 28, Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service

▪ Ness, Bonnie Juhala, 74, Fresno, June 27, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

▪ Ross, John Richard, 86, Fresno, June 28, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

▪ Wong, Wai Chung Eric, 51, Clovis, June 28, Serenity Funeral Services

