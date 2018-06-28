Death Notices for Friday, June 29

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Glass, Barbara, 80, Madera, June 26, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Gonzalez, Ofelia, 80, Fresno, June 26, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory
▪ Hopson, Darlene, 82, Selma, June 25, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
▪ Martinez, Jesse O., 68, Dinuba, June 25, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
▪ O'Neil, Edward, 74, Fresno, June 24, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Walker Payton, Peggy Jean, 79, Fresno, June 14, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
