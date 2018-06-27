Death Notices for Thursday, June 28

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Aguirre-Hirasuna, Irene Sachiye, 63, Visalia, June 18, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Armenta, Joe A., 76, Fresno, June 22, Edward A. Cooper Cremation Society, Inc.
▪ Bauer, Carline, 90, Fresno, June 25, Serenity Funeral Services
▪ Bishop, John Raymond, 74, Porterville, June 25, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Galvan, Humberto Cuellar, 19, Fresno, June 16, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
▪ Gumprecht, Edwin Arthur, 71, Fresno, June 23, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Houser, Adrienne, 79, Clovis, May 26, Clovis Funeral Chapel
▪ Ishihara, Rodney Tamao, 56, Fresno, June 2, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Knoll Sr., Jomes R., 92, Fresno, June 25, Neptune Society of Central California
▪ Mcnamara, Robert B., 71, Fresno, June 18, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
▪ Palmer, Melinda, 43, Clovis, June 27, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Rounsivill, David Steve, 76, Fresno, June 20, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Turner Asomaliu, Lisa, 69, Fowler, June 23, Lisle Funeral Home
