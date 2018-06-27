Death Notices

Death Notices for Thursday, June 28

Fresno Bee Staff

June 27, 2018 01:14 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

▪ Aguirre-Hirasuna, Irene Sachiye, 63, Visalia, June 18, Lisle Funeral Home

▪ Armenta, Joe A., 76, Fresno, June 22, Edward A. Cooper Cremation Society, Inc.

▪ Bauer, Carline, 90, Fresno, June 25, Serenity Funeral Services

▪ Bishop, John Raymond, 74, Porterville, June 25, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Galvan, Humberto Cuellar, 19, Fresno, June 16, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

▪ Gumprecht, Edwin Arthur, 71, Fresno, June 23, Boice Funeral Home

▪ Houser, Adrienne, 79, Clovis, May 26, Clovis Funeral Chapel

▪ Ishihara, Rodney Tamao, 56, Fresno, June 2, Lisle Funeral Home

▪ Knoll Sr., Jomes R., 92, Fresno, June 25, Neptune Society of Central California

▪ Mcnamara, Robert B., 71, Fresno, June 18, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

▪ Palmer, Melinda, 43, Clovis, June 27, Affordable Direct Cremations

▪ Rounsivill, David Steve, 76, Fresno, June 20, Lisle Funeral Home

▪ Turner Asomaliu, Lisa, 69, Fowler, June 23, Lisle Funeral Home

  Comments  