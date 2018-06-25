Death Notices

Death Notices for Tuesday, June 26

Fresno Bee Staff

June 25, 2018 12:13 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

▪ Beck, Elena, 84, Visalia, June 21, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel

▪ Hicks, Auther Monroe, 87, Fresno, June 23, Chapel of the Light

▪ Jamal, Daretha Gail, 74, Porterville, June 21, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Joaquin, Anthony Louis, 94, Fresno, June 20, Whitehurst,Sullivan, Burns and Blair Funeral Home

▪ Kimura, George, 90, Fresno, June 16, Lisle Funeral Home

▪ King, Jack F., 90, Riverdale, June 20, Wallin’s Riverdale Funeral Home

▪ Lopez, Alfred, 59, Fresno, June 18, Affordable Direct Cremations

▪ Moore, Darrell, 77, Visalia, June 20, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

▪ Pacheco, Jerry, 85, Madera, June 22, Jay Chapel

▪ Ramos, Joyce Lorraine, 91, Fresno, June 22, Chapel of the Light

▪ Rice, Wanda Lee, 81, Porterville, June 22, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Robertson, Patsy Ann, 81, Clovis, June 20, Boice Funeral Home

▪ Rutter, Carolyn S., 63, Porterville, June 18, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Verret, Henry Meyer, 79, Clovis, June 21, Boice Funeral Home

