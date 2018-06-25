Death Notices for Tuesday, June 26

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Beck, Elena, 84, Visalia, June 21, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel
▪ Hicks, Auther Monroe, 87, Fresno, June 23, Chapel of the Light
▪ Jamal, Daretha Gail, 74, Porterville, June 21, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Joaquin, Anthony Louis, 94, Fresno, June 20, Whitehurst,Sullivan, Burns and Blair Funeral Home
▪ Kimura, George, 90, Fresno, June 16, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ King, Jack F., 90, Riverdale, June 20, Wallin’s Riverdale Funeral Home
▪ Lopez, Alfred, 59, Fresno, June 18, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Moore, Darrell, 77, Visalia, June 20, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Pacheco, Jerry, 85, Madera, June 22, Jay Chapel
▪ Ramos, Joyce Lorraine, 91, Fresno, June 22, Chapel of the Light
▪ Rice, Wanda Lee, 81, Porterville, June 22, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Robertson, Patsy Ann, 81, Clovis, June 20, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Rutter, Carolyn S., 63, Porterville, June 18, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Verret, Henry Meyer, 79, Clovis, June 21, Boice Funeral Home
