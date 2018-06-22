Death Notices

Death Notices for Saturday, June 23

Fresno Bee Staff

June 22, 2018 12:07 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

▪ Bostick-Phipps, Pamela Jean, 64, Porterville, June 10, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Cordero, Yolanda, 81, Visalia, June 19, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel of Visalia

▪ Dragon, Tara, 59, Fresno, June 21, Affordable Direct Cremations

▪ Ginsburg, Evelyn Rose, 94, Fresno, June 19, Neptune Society of Central California

▪ Gordon, Eric, 50, Fresno, June 12, Affordable Direct Cremations

▪ Gosland, Patricia, 87, Fresno, June 19, Affordable Direct Cremations

▪ Guerrero, Patricia, 81, Tulare, June 21, Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service

▪ Hauge, Angela B., 86, Fresno, June 20, Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home

▪ Houngviengkham, Moui, 93, Clovis, June 20, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

▪ Ishihara, Rodney, 56, Fresno, June 2, Lisle Funeral Home

▪ Kezirian, Adeline Mary, 96, Fresno, June 21, Yost & Webb Funeral Home

▪ McElroy, Jack, 80, Reedley, June 15, Cairns Funeral Home

▪ Mendoza, Lilia Gonzalez, 71, Porterville, June 20, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Rocha, Joe E.P., 90, Fresno, June 20, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

▪ Sell, Rodney, 66, Tulare, June 20, Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel

▪ Vulich, Margaret, 94, Fresno, June 20, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

▪ Wohlgemuth, Richard Lee, 83, Fresno, June 15, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

  Comments  