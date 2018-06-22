Death Notices for Saturday, June 23

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Bostick-Phipps, Pamela Jean, 64, Porterville, June 10, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Cordero, Yolanda, 81, Visalia, June 19, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel of Visalia
▪ Dragon, Tara, 59, Fresno, June 21, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Ginsburg, Evelyn Rose, 94, Fresno, June 19, Neptune Society of Central California
▪ Gordon, Eric, 50, Fresno, June 12, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Gosland, Patricia, 87, Fresno, June 19, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Guerrero, Patricia, 81, Tulare, June 21, Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service
▪ Hauge, Angela B., 86, Fresno, June 20, Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home
▪ Houngviengkham, Moui, 93, Clovis, June 20, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Ishihara, Rodney, 56, Fresno, June 2, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Kezirian, Adeline Mary, 96, Fresno, June 21, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
▪ McElroy, Jack, 80, Reedley, June 15, Cairns Funeral Home
▪ Mendoza, Lilia Gonzalez, 71, Porterville, June 20, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Rocha, Joe E.P., 90, Fresno, June 20, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Sell, Rodney, 66, Tulare, June 20, Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
▪ Vulich, Margaret, 94, Fresno, June 20, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Wohlgemuth, Richard Lee, 83, Fresno, June 15, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
