Death Notices for Friday, June 22

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Del Rosario Camaho De Lopez, Maria, 56, Fresno, June 16, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.
▪ Keithly, Marjorie Jane, 94, Fresno, June 13, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home
▪ Noblett, Garrett Michael, 27, Madera, June 14, Jay Chapel
▪ Rodriguez, Barbara Murray, 95, Fresno, June 14, Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
▪ Townsend, Gerald Dee, 82, Porterville, June 19, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Walker, Delores Elizabeth, 88, Fresno, June 18, Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
