Death Notices for Thursday, June 21

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Alvarez, Maria Reyna, 62, Sanger, June 16, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
▪ Brumley, Ronald Philip, 76, Coarsegold, June 9, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Davenport, Mattie Louise, 76, Fresno, June 14, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
▪ Davidson, Harold “Ermon”, 88, Dinuba, June 19, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
▪ Hickman, Fay, 79, Madera, June 18, Jay Chapel
▪ Hood, Billie J., 86, Porterville, June 19, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Marsella, Gary Edward, 87, Fresno, June 15, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Martinez, Ramon Joseph, 82, Clovis, June 14, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Rios, Johnny, 73, Fresno, June 10, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
▪ Ruiz, Linda, 57, Visalia, June 18, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel of Visalia
▪ Sanford, Leona, 76, Tulare, June 18, Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service
▪ Segura-Medina, Vicente, 41, Fresno, June 12, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Tesei, Margaret Ann, 92, Madera, June 19, Jay Chapel
Comments