Death Notices

Death Notices for Thursday, June 21

Fresno Bee Staff

June 20, 2018 03:21 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

▪ Alvarez, Maria Reyna, 62, Sanger, June 16, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

▪ Brumley, Ronald Philip, 76, Coarsegold, June 9, Boice Funeral Home

▪ Davenport, Mattie Louise, 76, Fresno, June 14, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

▪ Davidson, Harold “Ermon”, 88, Dinuba, June 19, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

▪ Hickman, Fay, 79, Madera, June 18, Jay Chapel

▪ Hood, Billie J., 86, Porterville, June 19, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Marsella, Gary Edward, 87, Fresno, June 15, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

▪ Martinez, Ramon Joseph, 82, Clovis, June 14, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

▪ Rios, Johnny, 73, Fresno, June 10, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

▪ Ruiz, Linda, 57, Visalia, June 18, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel of Visalia

▪ Sanford, Leona, 76, Tulare, June 18, Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service

▪ Segura-Medina, Vicente, 41, Fresno, June 12, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

▪ Tesei, Margaret Ann, 92, Madera, June 19, Jay Chapel

  Comments  