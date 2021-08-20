High-speed rail board approves Bakersfield-Palmdale segment. When will it get built?

An 83-mile stretch of land between Bakersfield and Palmdale was given environmental approval Thursday and formally adopted as the route for one segment of a future high speed rail line linking the San Joaquin Valley with southern California by way of the Mojave Desert.

The California High-Speed Rail Authority board of directors approved a massive environmental analysis – more than 2,500 pages, plus two volumes of technical documentation and detailed diagrams of the route’s footprint – that’s been in the works for more than seven years.

Thursday’s votes by the board – one to certify the environmental-impact report, another to adopt the route selection – represent the completion of review for the first section of the proposed statewide bullet-train program to extend beyond the San Joaquin Valley, where construction is underway.

The latest approved route segment runs from a proposed station near F Street and Highway 204 north of downtown Bakersfield and heads southeast through the Tehachapi Pass before turning south into the Antelope Valley area of the Mojave Desert to a station at the Palmdale Transportation Center, near downtown Palmdale.

Along the way, the route would include at-grade tracks, as well as elevated structures and tunnels as it moves through the Tehachapi Mountains.

The Tehachapi route was settled upon about a decade ago as engineers determined it would be less technologically demanding for tunneling than a more direct route between Bakersfield and the San Fernando Valley via Tejon Pass and the Grapevine at the south end of the San Joaquin Valley.

Impacts of the segment

The environmental analysis estimates that the route would displace about 243 homes and 231 businesses along the way, as well as require the acquisition of 174 pieces of agricultural land, temporarily occupying about 252 acres of farmland during construction and resulting in the permanent conversion of acres now zoned for agriculture.

Approval of the route opens the door to eventual negotiations by the state with property owners to purchase the land needed to build the line.

For the foreseeable future, however, the route is likely to remain a line on the map until the High-Speed Rail Authority can identify the money that would be needed for construction.

A chapter in the environmental report estimates the cost of building the Bakersfield-Palmdale section at about $18.9 billion, from site work and track construction to stations, support facilities and yards, communications and signal systems, and electrical systems to power the trains.

Not included is the cost to buy the electric-powered train sets. The yet-to-be determined cost that would be spread across the entire proposed statewide rail route from the San Francisco Bay Area to Los Angeles and Anaheim.

Currently, the rail agency only has money available for the segments that are now under construction in Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Kern counties – three construction contracts costing almost $14 billion and spanning about 119 miles from the northern edge of Madera to the community of Shafter, northwest of Bakersfield. Several billion dollars more would be needed to extend the route northward to a station in downtown Merced and to the F Street Station in Bakersfield.