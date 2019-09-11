6 hurt when Clovis Unified bus rear-ended, CHP reports

Clovis Unified bus rear-ended on way to school A least one student was checked for injuries on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, after a driver rear-ended a Clovis Unified bus at Fowler and Belmont avenues. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A least one student was checked for injuries on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, after a driver rear-ended a Clovis Unified bus at Fowler and Belmont avenues.

Six Clovis Unified students were taken to Children’s Hospital on Wednesday morning after a school bus they were riding on was rear-ended on Belmont Avenue just west of Fowler Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP spokesman Mike Salas said the bus was eastbound on Belmont in a construction zone when it was rear-ended by a Dodge Charger about 7 a.m.

The injuries were reported to be minor.