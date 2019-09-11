Education
6 hurt when Clovis Unified bus rear-ended, CHP reports
Six Clovis Unified students were taken to Children’s Hospital on Wednesday morning after a school bus they were riding on was rear-ended on Belmont Avenue just west of Fowler Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CHP spokesman Mike Salas said the bus was eastbound on Belmont in a construction zone when it was rear-ended by a Dodge Charger about 7 a.m.
The injuries were reported to be minor.
