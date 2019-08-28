Clovis school board losing 23 years of experience following this trustee’s resignation

Clovis Unified School District headquarters, Sunnyside and Herndon Avenues, Clovis JOHN WALKER/THE FRESNO BEE July 26, 2016 Fresno Bee Staff Photo

Longtime Clovis Unified Trustee Brian Heryford announced his resignation at Wednesday night’s board meeting.

His resignation from the school board after 23 years takes effect Sunday.

A news release from Clovis Unified states Heryford, 67, is resigning because he is moving out of state. He sold his home recently and his business in 2018.

“Being on the school board … has been a great experience that has allowed me to do good for our community,” Heryford says in a news release. “Now, it’s time for this leg of my journey to end and a new one to begin.”

Members of the board will determine at a Sept. 11 meeting how they will replace Heryford. The board can either call for a special election or make a provisional appointment for someone to serve out the rest of Heryford’s term, which ends in December 2020.

Four of the seven trustee seats, including Heryford’s, are up for election in November 2020.

According to the news release, among the biggest accomplishments Clovis Unified achieved during Heryford’s time was avoiding employee layoffs despite major budget cuts during the Great Recession that started in 2007.

The district also opened 20 schools, including the Center for Advanced Research and Technology (CART) in conjunction with Fresno Unified during his time.

And overall, Clovis Unified achieved national recognition for its academic, performing arts and athletic performances with Heryford on the school board.