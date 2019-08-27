Watch Fresno school superintendent brag about his district while playing a ukulele

Fresno CA superintendent brags about district with ukulele Fresno Unified School District Superintendent Bob Nelson took a few minutes at an educational gathering Monday to brag about his district while playing a ukulele to the tune of the Beatles’ “Let it Be.”. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fresno Unified School District Superintendent Bob Nelson took a few minutes at an educational gathering Monday to brag about his district while playing a ukulele to the tune of the Beatles’ “Let it Be.”.

Fresno Unified School District Superintendent Bob Nelson took a few minutes at a gathering Monday to brag about his district – while playing a ukulele.

Nelson and other Fresno representatives took part with nine other school districts in a meeting of the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, a nonpartisan foundation that focuses on student-centered learning.

Each representative was given time to brag about their district, according to Nelson’s Facebook post. Nelson decided to sing while playing a ukulele to the tune of the Beatles’ “Let it Be.” The performance was captured on video by Jeremy Ward, the former Duncan Polytechnical High School principal who is now executive officer of college and career readiness for the district.

“We dropped the #UkuleleImprov for Fresno Unified School District... “ Nelson wrote in the post “They didn’t know what hit them.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In the song, he mentions tacos, agriculture, beer and students. He even mentions district alumni Audra McDonald, a six-time Tony Award-winning singer and actress who received a National Medal of Arts in 2018, and Tom Seaver, the Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher.

It’s not out of character for Nelson, who sang the national anthem at a McLane High football game after assuming leadership of the district and before that tried out for “The Voice.”

This story has been corrected from an earlier version.