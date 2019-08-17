Education
Fresno State police chief has died, university confirms
Fresno State Police Chief David Huerta has died, a university spokeswoman confirmed Saturday morning.
Details on his death were not immediately provided. Huerta, who had served as chief of the university police department for about 15 years, underwent a double lung transplant in September 2018.
The university held a three-day blood drive last fall after his surgery. The university was expected to release more information following his death.
This story will be updated.
