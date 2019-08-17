Education

Fresno State police chief has died, university confirms

Fresno State police chief David Huerta, seen speaking at a November 2015 news conference on campus, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, the university said.
Fresno State Police Chief David Huerta has died, a university spokeswoman confirmed Saturday morning.

Details on his death were not immediately provided. Huerta, who had served as chief of the university police department for about 15 years, underwent a double lung transplant in September 2018.

The university held a three-day blood drive last fall after his surgery. The university was expected to release more information following his death.

This story will be updated.

