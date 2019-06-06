Visalia students will teach peers coding, robotics thanks to mini-grant

Fourth-graders teaching younger classmates computer technology A grant from Ruiz 4 Kids allows Linwood Elementary teacher Diane Medeiros to expand her STEAM ( Science Technology Engineering Arts Math) program allowing her fourth-graders to pass their knowledge of computer technology to younger students. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A grant from Ruiz 4 Kids allows Linwood Elementary teacher Diane Medeiros to expand her STEAM ( Science Technology Engineering Arts Math) program allowing her fourth-graders to pass their knowledge of computer technology to younger students.

Students in Visalia are learning about coding, robotics and augmented reality thanks to a mini grant from Ruiz Foods.

Linwood Elementary School teacher Diane Medeiros was awarded the $910 mini-grant for her project “STEAM Makerspace.”

Medeiros was able to open her classroom before school and during recess for all students to use robots and tools to learn about STEAM: science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

Medeiros said the grant allowed the kids to compete in a robotics competition against 7,500 other teams.

“It is so exciting to see students give their time before school, at recess and after school to learn 21st century skills,” she said.

With the grant, her class will teach about 15 other classes how to code robots, use software, and how a Raspberry Pi computer works. The kids will also get to experience augmented reality. In all, 394 students will benefit from the grant.

“Children teaching children how to code shows how far their education has come,” said Ruiz 4 Kids community relations administrator Blanca Santana.





Ruiz 4 Kids is a nonprofit organization founded in 1991 that works to fund scholarships for high school and college students and mini-grants for teachers.