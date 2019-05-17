Education
Ever thought elected officials are all wet? They truly were at Roosevelt High fundraiser
Fresno Unified and City Council officials made a splash at Roosevelt High’s new pool on May 17 as part of a fundraiser for the school, as well as an official inauguration for the new aquatics complex. The new pool opened this week, replacing a pool built in 1951, and includes a raised covered seating area, a new office for coaches, snack bar, and locker and storage building.
