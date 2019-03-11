Young scientists ready to show off their work

Over 360 students in grades 6-12 are in competition this week at the 66th annual Fresno County Science Fair in the Commerce Building at the Fresno Fairgrounds.
Set-up day was Monday. The public is invited to view student projects on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Students compete in a variety of categories and divisions vying for ribbons, medals, trophies and special awards. The top four from the Senior Division will go on to represent the regional fair at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair, May 12-17 in Phoenix – the world’s largest pre-college science competition for students in grades 9-12. Others will advance this week to the state science fair April 29-30 in Los Angeles.
The local event is run by the Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools.
