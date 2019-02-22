Fresno State students will have to wait to graduate this May. That may be a good thing

Fresno State students won’t need to be awake, dressed and ready to graduate by 8 a.m. anymore.
The university announced Friday that commencement will be held in the afternoon for the first time since the ceremony moved indoors to the Save Mart Center from Bulldog Stadium.
Commencement will now be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, with a reception for all grads and their families from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The change is meant to accommodate the individual colleges, which will also hold their separate commencement ceremonies in the Save Mart Center. Affinity celebrations, including the popular Chicano/Latino Commencement, will still be held, though times have not yet been set.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
The scheduled ceremony times are as follows:
Friday, May 17
- 8 a.m. — Craig School of Business
- 10:15 a.m. — College of Social Sciences
- 12:30 p.m. — College of Arts and Humanities
- 2:45 p.m. — Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology
- 5 p.m. — College of Science and Mathematics
- 7:15 p.m. — Kremen School of Education and Human Development
Saturday, May 18
- 8 a.m. — Lyles College of Engineering
- 10:15 a.m. — College of Health and Human Services
- 1:30 p.m. — University Commencement
Comments