Surprised by letters from his Clovis school, Army officer responds with his own surprise

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Austin Bailey didn’t expect to open a holiday care package from Blue Star Moms and see something from his hometown: letters written by second-graders at Dry Creek Elementary School in Clovis, where he was once a student.
It was a heartening surprise for the Bullard High School graduate, who is stationed in the state of Georgia more than 2,000 miles from home.
Bailey, 25, repaid the kindness Thursday, two days after receiving the letters, by showing up in Carrie Anders’ classroom at Dry Creek to share his thanks.
The letters – along with Halloween candy, toiletries and gifts – were given to Blue Star Moms, who shipped the items to active-duty military. Two letters went to Bailey, and two to his roommate. They were opened shortly before Bailey flew home for the holidays.
“It was really heartwarming,” Bailey said of the letters. “It made it feel like what I do, it’s worth it. I’m serving for a reason, for all these little kids to have the opportunity to go to school and do the stuff that they do every day, and make the choices they want to make.”
The Dry Creek students greeted Bailey with applause, a recital of the Pledge of Allegiance, the singing of The Army Song, and a slew of questions. Bailey gave the class American flag patches, and Anders gave Bailey homemade peach jam and a red-white-and-blue Dry Creek hat.
Three of the children whose letters reached Bailey read them aloud. Each began with “Dear Hero.”
Bronwyn Allen, 8, wrote, “I really hope you are safe when you are in war.”
“You are very brave to be in all of the dangerous wars,” the letter continues. “I think that you must have to be very strong. I hope you know how much we appreciate what you do. I hope you have a merry Christmas!”
The letters were written in Anders’ class for Veterans Day.
“I want them to know a big broader world,” Anders said of her decision to have students write letters, “and just that, even though they’re young, there are things they can do now that can make a difference.”
