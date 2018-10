The Office of the Superintendent of Fresno County Schools held a ribbon-cutting and open house Friday for its new Career Technical Education Charter High School.

The school is just south of San Joaquin Memorial High School between First Street and Highway 41.

The event showcased the school’s Innovation Center, which county schools describes as a multimillion-dollar facility that contains cutting-edge manufacturing and construction equipment and classroom space for hands-on learning.