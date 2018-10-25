Where does milk come from? Mobile program brings the answer to the city

Fresno Christian School students got to meet Cali the Jersey cow during a visit Thursday morning by the Mobile Dairy Classroom, provided by the Dairy Council of California.
DCC says the program helps teach kindergarten through sixth-grade students about the role of agriculture in the food supply, the journey of milk and dairy foods from the farm to the table and school cafeteria and the importance of a nutritious diet – plus it aligns with Common Core State Standards and incorporates English-Language Arts, Math and Science into the lesson.
The program made a stop earlier in the week at Jackson Elementary in Fresno Unified.
Comments