Fresno Unified agrees to purchase old juvenile hall for $1.2 million.

The Fresno Unified board on Wednesday night unanimously approved the purchase of the old juvenile hall on Ventura Avenue, with hopes of transforming it into a new urban academy campus.
If everything goes as planned, the district should take ownership in February 2019, according to district documents. The demolition of the juvenile hall building could begin as early as next spring, but construction may take up to two years to get underway.
In addition to the purchase price of $1.2 million, about $300,000 will be spent as the 12.5-acre site still needs to undergo evaluation to make sure it is adequate for the new facility. There is 90-day due diligence period for the testing, followed by a 30-day escrow period, leaving the district a small window to back out of the deal if needed.
Although board members all agreed to the purchase, member Carol Mills said they have to remain realistic about what they can accomplish with Measure X money.
“This is just the tip of the iceberg of the projects that the board said they want to pay for out of Measure X, and it’s $450 million on a $250 million bond,” Mills said. “We’re going to have to make some cuts, we’re gonna have to make some decisions where some things don’t get done and I think that has to be done fairly quickly.”
The alternative education facility will focus on project-based and practical learning, Superintendent Bob Nelson said, with students working on community issues like homelessness and hunger.
Member Brooke Ashjian said the purchase from the county was a “no-brainer,” because the property and buildings are worth much more than 1.2 million, and the value of what it will become is even greater.
“We’re going to take it from a place where dreams went to die,” he said, “and we’re going to turn it into a place where dreams come alive.”
Comments