Fresno City College celebrates $1 million state funding for CTE program

Fresno City College got a $1 million boost in state funding for its Career and Technical Education program.
The college celebrated the funding Tuesday morning in an event with Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno, who helped secure the funds in the state budget.
In a news release, Fresno City College says it will use the $1 million to expand the college’s Electrical Systems Technology and Welding programs. The college will buy robots, welding simulators, software and other equipment that will train up to 100 more students per year and prepare them for the job market.
“Career and Technical Education programs are crucial to providing the required skills needed for viable careers and increasing jobs in our region,” college president Carole Goldsmith says in the release. “These funds will allow us to augment our classes, bring in the latest technology and, most importantly, enhance the learning experience of our students.”
