Buchanan grieves death of longtime teacher Ed Folsom

Buchanan High School teacher Ed Folsom died unexpectedly Monday night, according to Clovis Unified spokeswoman Kelly Avants.
The 48-year-old English teacher and improv coach died of a sudden illness, the district learned overnight.
“This morning our crisis care team was on campus to support the school staff and students through learning this news, and the school community have reached out to the family to offer support,“ Avants said in a statement.
Friends and former students took to Twitter Tuesday to share their memories of the teacher, who had taught at Clovis Unified for over a decade.
