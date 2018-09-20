What are the top high schools in Fresno County? Here’s what a new ranking says

University High School is the best high school in Fresno County according to a new ranking by the reviews website Niche. Clovis North High School and Design Science Early College High School follow at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.

The rankings are calculated through a mix of U.S. Department of Education data on student life and academic performance, plus parent reviews on Niche. 60 percent of the grade comes from academic performance, while parent reviews, teacher grades and diversity make up another 10 percent each. Availability of clubs, activities and sports plus health and safety and resource scores make up smaller portions of the grade.

Fresno Unified superintendent Bob Nelson said Design Science’s success is attributable in part to its partnership with Fresno City College.

“With a 100% graduation rate it’s no surprise that Design Science is one of our County’s top high schools,” Ramirez said. “This unique learning environment provides students the opportunity to take both traditional high school courses and classes through Fresno City College leading to some students to graduate with their AA degree as well.”

Niche also ranked local schools by best sports programs, with Clovis West, Buchanan and Clovis High taking the top spots. For best college preparation programs, San Joaquin Memorial High took the third spot after University High and Clovis North.

University High is No. 23 among public schools in California and No. 174 among public high schools nationwide, while Clovis North is No. 91 in the state and No. 642 in the country.