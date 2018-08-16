A record number of students will attend Fresno State this fall

Over 25,200 students are enrolled at Fresno State for the 2018 fall semester, an all-time high for the university.
A news release from Fresno State says the school had received over 29,000 applications for Fall 2018.
Fall enrollment has grown steadily since 2013. Last year, the university started the school year with 25,168 students enrolled.
Earlier this week, the university was ranked among the 100 best universities in the nation by MONEY Magazine, at no. 66 overall.
Classes will resume on Thursday, Aug. 23, with dorm move-in on Aug. 19 and a New Student Convocation on Aug. 20.
