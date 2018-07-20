Principal on leave after his wife, a teacher, arrested on suspicion of sex with student

A charter school principal in Tulare has been placed on administrative leave after his wife, a teacher, was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.

Tulare Joint Union High School District said Friday principal Marshall Webb was put on leave. But the district isn’t saying why, citing personnel confidentiality.

Webb was appointed last month as principal of Sierra Vista Charter High School in Tulare. Previously, he served as dean of students at Tulare Union High.

Tulare police said Friday investigators know Webb is on administrative leave but the department has no information to make public. The case against his wife is still going on, police said..

The district’s action occurred less than a week after the arrest of Angela Holguin Webb, 50, a high school teacher and former girls volleyball coach.

She has been released from jail on $250,000 bail.





She is a physical education teacher at Tulare Union, had been been a physical education teacher and volleyball coach at Tulare Western High, and has worked at the district since 1992. She’s on administrative leave.

The case against her is being reviewed by the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. No charges have been filed.

Police were tipped off June 20 that Webb was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student. The alleged relationship went on for three and a half years, police said.

Police said the victim is a former student at Tulare Western. The alleged victim’s name, gender and age are not being made public “due to the sensitive nature of the investigation,” police said.

The victim confirmed the allegations of sexual acts involving the teacher, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 559-684-4265.