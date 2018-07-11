Want to graduate sooner? Cal State offering free class for eligible CSU students

Fresno State students have a chance to earn their diploma more quickly.
California State University announced Wednesday it is offering undergraduate CSU students the opportunity to take one free fully-online course at another CSU campus every term (semester or quarter).
It's part of CSU's latest efforts to increase graduation rates at all their campuses, while helping students get the courses they need - and sometimes, when they need them.
More than 3,000 courses are available through CSU Fully Online at any of the CSU's 23 campuses. A fully online course is any class that's offered completely online, meaning there's no face-to-face instruction with a professor.
Here's an example how the offer works: A Fresno State student takes a fully online course that's hosted by San Diego State and the credit transfers back to the student's home campus (in this case, Fresno State).
There are some requirements before enrolling in a free online course.
▪ The student must have completed at least one term (semester or quarter) at a CSU campus and earned at least 12 units at the campus.
▪ Have a GPA of at least 2.0 at their home campus and are in good academic standing
▪ Are or will be enrolled at their home campus during the time they are taking a fully-online class through another CSU campus.
▪ Have paid tuition as a full-time student at their home campus.
Fresno State, by the way, was named the top public university in the country in 2016 when it comes to reaching its graduation rate goals, according to U.S. News and World Report rankings.
Comments