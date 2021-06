Education Lab A pair of Clovis siblings are taking home big science prizes and they plan to team up June 13, 2021 08:00 AM

Clovis North student John Benedict Estrada, 17, won a $50,000 prize at the Regeneron Science and Engineering Fair. His sister Pauline Victoria Estrada, 14, also an award winner, hopes to collaborate next year. Recorded Wed., June 9, 2021 in Fresno.