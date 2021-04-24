San Joaquin Valley students’ science project catches attention from tech giant Samsung

The Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest is a national competition that gives students real-world problems to solve. Before entering the competition, York and his students experimented with artificial intelligence and felt the competition would be an excellent opportunity to flex their new skills. Submitted photo

When Tulare Union senior Jayen Bhakta began the school year, he and his peers knew they would be robbed of the rituals the final year of high school brings.

Bhakta and his friends found a silver lining when they began building their entry for the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest.

Now the team of six students and their teacher, Eric York, have made it into the top 10 finalists. They are the only team from California to do so. This is the first year Tulare Union entered the competition.

“The students had to create a device that used artificial intelligence, so we decided we wanted to help improve traffic safety conditions,” York told The Education Lab.

The Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest is a national competition that gives students real-world problems to solve. Before entering the competition, York and his students experimented with artificial intelligence and felt the competition would be an excellent opportunity to flex their new skills.

The grand prize is $65,000.

In addition to the money, students will be pitching their prototype to Samsung on April 28, and three of the top 10 schools will receive an extra $65,000 and be named the national winners. Also, a community choice award will grant two of the top 10 teams an additional $15,000.

York submitted a proposal, and once the proposal was selected into the top 75, the group homed in on their focus. When it came time to designing and building the prototype, the school gave the team some funds, and York also launched a fundraiser on Donors Choose to help the group buy the materials necessary.

According to the National Safety Council, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death of young adults. Teenagers are nearly three times more likely to die in a car crash than people over the age of 20.

The prototype device the students at Tulare Union High school created uses is a physical box that drivers would put in their cars. The device uses AI to help drivers know when they are approaching an intersection, another vehicle, a stoplight, or a stop sign. The device alerts the driver with a ding of the upcoming stop sign or intersection.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, in 2019, there were 36,096 total traffic fatalities. Of those fatalities, 10,180 of them involved an intersection.

“The ultimate goal of this device is to save lives. Especially the lives of teenagers by alerting drivers of those upcoming intersections and obstacles in the road,” York said.

Working together while apart

Because the Coronavirus pandemic forced all kids to work from home, students working on the project had to work on their parts individually.

As the lead engineer, Bhakta spent over 90 hours planning, building, programming, testing, and revising the prototype. Once the prototype was built, the team submitted a three-minute video to Samsung. The video was what made the team qualify into the top 10 finalists.

“I had to do a lot of self-learning on machine learning, artificial intelligence, and how-to tutorials. I had to learn a lot of the skills that I didn’t know yet,” Bhakta said.

Bhakta said aside from the team having to build their individual parts separately, another challenge they ran into was their inability to run the tests together. Bhakta had to run all of the tests then report to the team the results over zoom. The team navigated putting their prototype together amid zoom classes and college application season.

“What I liked about this project is that it was my first hands-on, kind of field experience. I didn’t think I would be able to do this until my third year of college, and so being able to do it before I enter college is one of the most rewarding experiences for sure,” Bhakta said.

All of the students involved in the project are currently seniors; although they will not be personally benefiting from the prize money, they see this project and the money as a gift to the school.

“Our inside joke is that it’s sort of our senior gift, and since we’re not going to get direct access to it, it’s part of our legacy. The $130,000 is going to go to next year’s students, and hopefully, by then, classes will be in person. With that, they will not only have more time in person, but they will also have significantly more resources,” Bhakta said. “We’re hoping that in the later years, they can create something better and cooler than even we did.”

