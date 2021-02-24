More Black Californians attending for-profit colleges. Why experts want to change that

African Americans were vastly overrepresented at major for-profit chains like Heald College and ITT Tech, which closed in September. jhice@sacbee.com

Black Californians are being steered toward for-profit colleges at double the rate than their white counterparts, a new study by the Campaign for College Opportunity found, a trend that carries with it higher debt and poorer graduation rates than public colleges.

California has the fifth-largest population of Black people in the U.S. at 2.1 million, or 5.5% of the state’s population. About 18% of Black students in the state attend a for-profit institution, according to the report. For-profit college students are more likely to be Black and female, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

In fall 2018, 38% of Black transfer students enrolled in a private for-profit institution, compared to 15% in fall 2016, according to the report, the State of Higher Education for Black Californians.

“For-profit colleges and universities have generally low completion rates, higher debt burdens for students, and higher default rates than institutions and other sectors,” said Vikash Reddy, senior director of policy research for the Campaign for College Opportunity.

Reddy said the Campaign found that 42% of for-profit colleges and universities in California offered no payoff for their students.

“In contrast, 90% of public institutions provided a payoff within five years,” he said.

Authors of the report, who spoke during a webinar about its release Tuesday, said enrollment caps at the state’s four-year colleges are forcing students to enroll in for-profits.

“If our students are not being admitted to our four-year public institutions, and they want to stay in-state, where else are they going to go? So that’s the first challenge,” said Frank Harris III, the San Diego State University Community College Equity Assessment Lab co-director.

“But there’s another piece. For-profit institutions are incredibly intrusive in their recruitment and they do everything they can to attract our students to their institutions … to make sure that they stay at the forefront of students’ attention and decision-making at these critical moments when they’re trying to decide where to go.”

Nationally, for-profit institutions spend about $400 per enrolled student on advertising and marketing, compared to $14 per student at public colleges and universities, according to the report.

“This marketing might be considered particularly pernicious, considering that graduates from for-profit institutions are more likely to borrow money to finance their education, borrow more money than their peers who attend public institutions, fare worse in the labor market than graduates from public colleges and universities, and are more likely to default on their loans as a result,” the report read.

For-profit schools’ history of troubles

For-profit schools have a history of deceptive advertising practices and several have been shut down after not meeting accreditation standards or misleading students.

Most recently, Heald College in Fresno shut down in 2015, and ITT Tech closed in 2016.

Among those entering college in 1996, 23% of students at for-profit institutions defaulted on their loans within 12 years, according to the report. For the 2004 cohort, that rate rose to 43% The rate only rose from 8% to 11% for those who had never attended a for-profit institution.

The increase in for-profit enrollment could be attributed to fewer Black students enrolling in community colleges. California Community Colleges enrolled 72% of Black undergraduates in the state two years ago, but only 64% today, according to the report.

Experts said the solution to bringing Black students into public institutions starts with making sure high schoolers have access to and pass A-G requirements. These are classes that are required to get into a California State University or University of California and may be different than the ones needed to graduate with a high school diploma.

“Our recommendation is that it be the default curriculum,” said Campaign president Michele Siqueiros. “Unfortunately, underrepresented students, or Black students in particular, may be trapped out of the A through G courses and not even know it. As a first-gen college student, I always felt lucky I got tracked into A through G because I wouldn’t have known that those are the courses I needed to take to get to college.”

The report also recommends limiting access to financial aid and grants for for-profit institutions that do not offer high value to students.

Diversifying faculty in higher education is also an important step to keeping Black students in school, experts said.

This is the first time the biggest higher education leaders in the state are all people of color: UC Chancellor Michael Drake, CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro, California Community College Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley and California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. But that must extend into classrooms, experts said.

At the community college level, there are 121 Black students per Black faculty member, according to the report. It’s 48 to 1 for white students. Although the ratios improve at the CSU and UC, they never outpace the ratio of white students to faculty.

“Black faculty and leaders who have personal experiences that Black students can relate to, who can serve as role models, and who help them to flourish will be a major benefit not only to California’s Black students, but to students of other races/ethnicities as well,” the report says.

The UC announced in January that the number of Black applicants to its nine campuses rose by almost 22%, likely because of UC’s decision to eliminate standardized test scores from admission requirements. The scores are strongly tied to race, ethnicity and wealth, according to studies.

“The challenges that we see facing our Black community are not new, they are part of hundreds of years of policies systems and culture,” said J. Luke Wood, the San Diego State University vice president of Student Affairs and Campus Diversity.

The Education Lab is a local journalism initiative that highlights education issues critical to the advancement of the San Joaquin Valley. It is funded by donors. Read more from The Bee’s Education Lab here.