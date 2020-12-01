How is distance learning affecting your child’s education in Fresno County? Let us know

The digital divide has been affecting teachers, students, and parents in Fresno. In a recent survey released by The Bee’s Education Lab, community members said internet connectivity has made teaching and learning more difficult.

“Sometimes, my children have difficulty logging into class or staying logged in. This happens five times a week or more. My children are less independent because of this,” one person said.

All school districts received federal CARES Act funding to help with distance learning and alleviate some of the stress caused by the nation’s digital divide. School districts provided WiFi hotspots, but that hasn’t always fixed the problem.

“Even with a school-provided hotspot, we still have connectivity issues with all four children during school hours,” a parent said.

Fresno Unified officials have looked into building cell towers to boost connectivity.

Teachers have said they fear students are falling behind academically.

Ed Lab reporters want to learn more about how internet connectivity affects distance learning for teachers and students in Fresno. We are setting up a series of listening sessions, and we invite you to participate.

Because of the current pandemic, we can only have listening sessions via Zoom. Parents and teachers can participate through video or telephone.

If you don’t have access to a phone and your internet connectivity will not allow you to participate in our listening session, Ed Lab invites you to fill out our survey or reach out to Ed Lab via email at edlab@fresnobee.com.

If interested in participating in one of our digital divide listening sessions, please fill out our RSVP form below. A reporter will reply. We are listening.

