Ed Lab: Good news for Fresno-area schools and Visalia teacher wins big award

Fresno Unified and Clovis Unified have joined the ranks of school districts whose COVID-19 waivers have been approved for re-opening. Bee file photo jwalker@fresnobee.com

While schools in Fresno County don’t technically need a waiver at the moment, Ed Lab reporters Ashleigh Panoo and Monica Velez reported that districts applied for waivers as a safety measure in case Fresno County slides back into the most restrictive purple tier under California’s color-coded Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Last week, Monica Velez reported that most Central Unified students would continue distance learning for at least the rest of 2020.

You can find the full list of school districts that have been approved for re-opening waivers here.

Here’s what else is happening in Fresno-area education news.

Visalia teacher wins national prize

Travis Wyrick, an agriculture teacher at Visalia Technical Early College High School, has been named a winner of the 2020 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. He will $50,000 as part of $1 million awarded to 18 trades teachers nationwide today.

Wyrick will receive $15,000 personally, and $35,000 will go towards his school’s program. Wyrick has been an educator for 12 years. Wyrick’s goal is to introduce students to various agriculture-related trades and spark interest in an agriculture-related career over the course of a three-to-four-year program — from working in the timber industry to installing water wells to becoming construction engineers.

Fresno schools offer free tutoring

Fresno Unified has united with The Princeton Review to offer students free tutoring in 120 subjects in English and Spanish, around the clock. You can read more about the program and how to access a tutor here.

Ed Lab series

Ed Lab reporters are working on a series of community-driven stories, and we’d love to hear from you. Our first series, Pipeline: Students, Mental Health, and Police, launched this week.

Mental health issues are rising among our young people, and many community members are looking for answers and solutions.

We are also examining issues surrounding the digital divide and how access to broadband and digital tools affects students, teachers, and professors. We have launched a short survey to get a better understanding of how Broadband is working for you. If you are a teacher or student, please fill out our survey and pass it along.

