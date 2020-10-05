Ed Lab: Distance learning, daily attendance, and Fresno’s digital divide

Digital Divide logo Isabel s. Dieppa

We are nearing the middle of the semester, and many teachers and students remain unsure how much educational growth is happening with distance learning.

Daily class attendance has increased, but logging into a Zoom meeting with multiple blank screens doesn’t mean kids are engaging. The Ed Lab’s Monica Velez spoke to teachers about engaging with students. Most Fresno students leave their cameras off during class, forcing teachers to wonder whether students are paying attention.

Districts have focused a lot on attendance, but it is still unclear how distance learning will affect graduation rates and grades.

But the attendance numbers also reveal some good news, educators noted. The fact that so many students have logged in shows the schools have been successful in getting devices and hotspots in students’ hands.

Local schools apply for opening waivers

As coronavirus numbers lower and Fresno starts to open, school districts have begun applying for school waivers to open elementary schools. School officials have said not all students will return to classes at once. For the most part, open elementary schools will do some form of a hybrid model. Distance learning, even if it’s only part-time, will be with us for the foreseeable future.

Fresno’s Digital Divide

Does your household have enough broadband? The Education Lab is exploring a series of stories about the digital divide in Fresno County.

Last spring, readers told us about shortages of laptops and tablets among local students. Now we are asking community members, teachers, professors, and students to help us once again with our reporting.

The Ed Lab has created this short survey to understand the broadband situation teachers, students better, and professors face. Please fill out and feel free to share.

ASK THE ED LAB

The Education Lab is a local journalism initiative that highlights education issues critical to the advancement of the San Joaquin Valley. It is funded by donors. Learn about The Bee’s Education Lab here.