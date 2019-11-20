Fresno Unified board votes to add $325 million bond measure to primary ballot

Fresno Unified School District Education Center, 2309 Tulare Street, in downtown Fresno. jwalker@fresnobee.com

The Fresno Unified School District board voted unanimously Wednesday night to place a $325 million bond measure on the March 2020 ballot.

The board chose the more conservative dollar amount after discussing two other amounts — $390 million and $500 million. The bond will require 55% voter approval to pass. Along with a bond comes the opportunity to receive matching state money for projects.

Trustees grappled with taking money from a community already suffering from a housing shortage, said President Claudia Cazares.

“We need to make sure were not burdening them anymore than they are already burdened by society,” she said.

Trustee Veva Islas said many students are living in Section 8 housing or receiving housing assistance already. She didn’t want the board creating another obstacle to survival. “I know the McLane region very well,” she said. “It’s hard for me to imagine creating a burden for them.”

Currently, the typical property owner in Fresno pays $188 per year in neighborhood school property assessment fees per $100,000 of property value, according to district staff. If the bond passes, that number would jump to $213, or $25 more, during the first year. In the bond’s later years, that $25 increase could jump to $60.

Trustee Carol Mills said survey results taken in October showed that the community supported higher bond amounts, and she believed $390 million would be a good compromise between the other options. She called for a vote on the $390 million bond, but it did not pass Wednesday with the required 2/3 vote from the trustees.

“It’s rough for me to swallow $390 (million),” Trustee Valerie Davis said. “I’m really torn with this.”

Another reason the board decided against the $500 million bond was because of the negative affect it could have on the district’s credit rating. The board was advised that the $390 and $325 million bonds would not have adverse affects on the district’s rating.

During the meeting Wednesday, the board also approved a list of potential projects the bond would cover. It includes early learning classrooms and bathrooms at Addams, Birney, Calwa, Del Mar, Lowell and Thomas elementary schools, new libraries at Centennial, Easterby, Gibson, Homan, Norseman and Wishon elementary schools, and a library renovation for Hoover and Roosevelt high schools.

Ericson Elementary and Fresno High School could see their cafeterias replaced, and McLane and Roosevelt High could get second gyms.

Roosevelt and Sunnyside High could see upgraded performing arts facilities.

The board agreed to revisit the list of projects in the future in case a more pressing need pops up, Cazares said.

Neighboring Clovis Unified recently approved a $408 million bond for the March 2020 ballot.