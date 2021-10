Crime Tip leads to arrest of Sonora man for alleged killing of Good Samaritan along Highway 99 October 05, 2021 8:43 PM

CHP Lt. Austin Matulonis announced the arrest of James Leonard Comazzi, 68, a cardiologist from Sonora for the alleged fatal hit-and-run of Juliana Ramos on Highway 99 in February during a press conference held Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 in Fresno.