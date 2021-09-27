Man dies after being severely burned in Merced marijuana conversion lab explosion

A man who was severely burned last week in a suspected marijuana conversion lab explosion at a home in north Merced has died, police said Monday.

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified the man as Jose Salavador Palomarez Sandoval, 40 of Mexico, according to Merced County Sheriff’s Deputy Daryl Allen. Palomarez Sandoval, who police said was a suspect in the operation of the conversion lab, died at a regional hospital Friday.

Merced police Lt. Emily Foster said he sustained burns to about 85% of his body in the Sept. 20 explosion.

Police and firefighters responded to the two-story home in the 1300 block of Derby Drive at 8:19 a.m. and found Palomarez Sandoval suffering from injuries in a neighboring yard.

After the fire was contained, evidence of the conversion lab was found including marijuana, propane fuel tanks and colanders scattered among the debris. Foster said investigators located several hundred pounds of marijuana at the residence.

“It appeared they had the equipment for a honey oil lab,” Foster said.

A honey oil lab, also known as a hash oil lab, produces a purified substance that’s extracted from the plants. The finished product is used in vape pens and marijuana edibles. Authorities say the butane used to make the oil is highly flammable and volatile, and these labs can easily explode.

Hash oil contains concentrated amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol, the active ingredient in cannabis.

Police said the home was a rental property and it’s unknown if Palomarez Sandoval was living at the residence or there solely for the lab.

Foster said police are looking to speak with one person regarding the incident, but that person is not considered a suspect. No other suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Lopez at 209-385-6905 or by email at lopezj@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.

