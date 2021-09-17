Crime

Body found near Dos Palos considered a homicide case, Merced County Sheriff’s Office says

A Merced County Sheriff’s Office patrol car on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsunstar.com

Investigators from the Merced County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an apparent homicide in the Dos Palos area after a body was found on Friday afternoon.

There’s not much information at this time.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office received a call after a body of an adult male was found along a canal in the area of Palm Avenue near Denton and Leak roads at 12:53 p.m., near Dos Palos, according to Merced County Sheriff’s Deputy Daryl Allen.

According to Allen, investigators remain at the scene.

This story will be updated.

