Body found near Dos Palos considered a homicide case, Merced County Sheriff’s Office says
Investigators from the Merced County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an apparent homicide in the Dos Palos area after a body was found on Friday afternoon.
There’s not much information at this time.
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office received a call after a body of an adult male was found along a canal in the area of Palm Avenue near Denton and Leak roads at 12:53 p.m., near Dos Palos, according to Merced County Sheriff’s Deputy Daryl Allen.
According to Allen, investigators remain at the scene.
This story will be updated.
