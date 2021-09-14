Merced pizzeria shooting now considered homicide, after victim dies from injury

Adrian Diego Calderon

A 38-year-old man is dead and two others suffered gunshot wounds after shot rang out Monday night during a fight at a Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Merced.

The suspect in the case has been identified as Adrian Diego Calderon, 21.

Merced police have not released a possible motive for the shooting, which erupted after a fight between two groups of people, police said in a news release.

Officers responded to several shots fired calls at the 1348 W. Olive Ave. restaurant just after 7:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Chris Russell.

Police confirmed there were three gunshot victims, one of whom later died. His identity has not been released, pending notification of family or next of kin.

Calderon was detained at the scene by one of the victims. Police say he fired numerous rounds inside the pizzeria after the fight broke out.

According to the Merced County Superior Court’s database, Calderon had an active warrant for his arrest. The $5,000 bench warrant was issued August 17 by Judge David Foster for failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor battery charge.

Calderon he was treated for injuries he received during the incident and later booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of a single count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Police say no one outside of the two groups involved in the fight were injured.

Police said the restaurant was packed because viewers were watching the Las Vegas Raiders play the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.

Merced police are asking anyone who was present during the incident or anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Detective Pinnegar at 209-388-7712 or by email at pinnegarj@cityofmerced.org.

Tips are kept confidential and you can remain anonymous.