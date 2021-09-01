Lemoore high school psychologist arrested in Kings County sting targeting sex predators

Kings County law enforcement officers arrested 16 men, including a Lemoore Union High School District psychologist, during a sting operation targeting sexual predators and human trafficking.

The operation dubbed, “Operation Link Up” was a multi-agency effort where officers posed as 13-year-old and 16-year-old juveniles on several online social media sites.

Over a three-day period from Aug. 26-28, a total of 16 adults made contact with the decoy juveniles and solicited them for sexual acts.

All 16 suspects agreed to meet the underage decoys at various locations within the county to have sex, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, one of the primary agencies involved.

Among those arrested was Christian Loeffler, 35, of Lemoore, a school psychologist with Lemoore Union High School District.

District Superintendent Debbie Muro confirmed Wednesday that Loeffler was arrested as part of the operation and worked at the high school for four years.

Muro said no students were involved, adding that “the district takes its obligation to protect its students very seriously; and does everything in its power to ensure that it hires and retains the best possible employees.”

Loeffler was placed on administrative leave pending the district’s and law enforcement’s investigations.

Other agencies who participated in the sting included Hanford police, Lemoore police, Kings County District Attorney’s Office, Kings County Major Crimes Task Force and the California Department of Justice Human Trafficking and Sexual Predator Apprehension Team.

All the suspects arrested as part of the operation were booked into the Kings County Jail on various accusations related to arranging to meet a minor for sexual acts, meeting at an agreed-upon location for sexual acts and sending sexually explicit materials to a minor.

The suspects included:

Edward Zuniga, 45, of Hanford

Christian Loeffler, 35, of Lemoore

Miguel Guarchaj Gomes, 29, of Visalia

Timothy Rankin, 60, of Exeter

Netzahaulcoyotl Trujillo, 39, of Hanford

Josefat Gutierrez, 46, of Hanford

Jose Huerta Garcia, 36, of Hanford

Domingo Martinez, 40, of Mendota

John Cha, 22, of Fresno

Alberto G. Martinez, 34, of Yettem

Chris Raymond Brown, 40, of Hanford

David Spry Burks, 20, of Hanford

Phillip Noe Sesate, 19, of Hanford

Luis Morales, 22, of Lemoore

Sergio J. Cervantes-Serna, 47, of Hanford

Samuel Mendoza, 39, of Visalia