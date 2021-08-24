Update: Suspect in shooting behind Mariposa restaurant arrested, sheriff’s office says

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect in a shooting in Mariposa on Monday afternoon has been arrested.

Deputies had been looking for Kenny Patterson since the shooting in the parking lot behind The Pizza Factory in Mariposa. The victim was taken to a valley hospital and their condition has not been reported.

“Patterson has been booked into the Mariposa County Adult Detention Facility. Additional details will be released today regarding yesterday’s event,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

The shooting appears to be an isolated event, the sheriff’s office said.

Area schools were briefly locked down Monday afternoon while deputies looked for the suspect.