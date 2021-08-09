Clovis man will pay $1.25 million over agriculture insurance fraud case

A Clovis man has agreed to pay $1.25 million for his role in submitting false crop insurance claims from 2012-2015.

Ralph Hackett pleaded guilty Monday to aiding and abetting mail fraud, according to a release from the United States Department of Justice.

As part of the agreement, Hackett will to pay $650,000 in criminal restitution for helping submit a fraudulent crop insurance claim in 2013. He will pay pay another $605,000 in a civil settlement to resolve other allegations.

The allegations stem from Hackett’s time working as a manager of a Central Valley fruit broker, which sold various crops, including table grapes, from a farming operation in Fresno and Tulare counties. According to court documents, the owner of that operation had Hackett instruct employees to provide altered records that underreported the amount of table grapes the individual sold through the broker, then falsely confirm the altered records when the insurance company called for verification.

Hackett also acknowledged helping the farming operation submit additional fraudulent crop insurance claims from 2012 through 2015, the documents show. In all, more than $650,000 in federally backed insurance payments were made.

The civil settlement resolves claims that Hackett violated the False Claims Act and the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery, and Enforcement Act, which allows the government to recover damages and penalties for false claims for payment to the United States and impose civil penalties for violations of enumerated federal criminal statutes, including fraud.

Hackett faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and an another $25,000 fine in the criminal case, the Justice Department said. He is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 22, 2022.