One woman stabbed after fighting another woman over a man, Fresno police say

A woman was stabbed multiple times Friday morning after getting into a fight with another woman over a man, according to Fresno police.

The stabbing happened at 5:09 a.m. at the 4900 block of North Hayes Avenue just south of Shaw Avenue west of Highway 99.

According to Officer Felipe Uribe, the two women knew each other and started fighting over relationship issues over a guy. During the fight, one of the woman pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

Officers arrived and detained the suspect. The victim was rushed to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. She was in stable condition.

The suspect was booked into Fresno County Jail charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon.