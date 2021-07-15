Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at illegal Mariposa County marijuana grow

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a cartel marijuana grow in Mariposa County, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

Miguel Alcazar, 50, of Modesto, has been arrested on suspicion of murder for a July 10 shooting that killed Able Alvarez, 44, of Modesto, according to a news release.

Alcazar is also known to go by the name Marco Jimenez, as well as and other names.

The Sheriff’s Office said last week it appeared the July 10 altercation occurred between several illegal marijuana growers in the Stumpfield Mountain Road area.

Deputies responded at about 7:30 p.m. after a person involved in the shooting called 911. Arriving deputies located Alvarez who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcazar was driven to a Valley hospital by his girlfriend to receive treatment for gunshot wounds he sustained. He was detained at the hospital by local law enforcement until Mariposa County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

According to Mariposa County booking records, was arrested on Tuesday at Memorial Hospital in Modesto.

He was booked into the Mariposa County Adult Detention Facility on Wednesday.

Authorities said initial information indicated a third person involved in the incident suffered gunshot wounds.

Following an examination at the hospital, that person was found to have no injuries.