Late-night skateboard ride turns tragic in Oakhurst. CHP seeks hit-and-run driver

The California Highway Patrol asked for help Thursday finding the driver of an SUV involved in a fatal collision with a skateboarder in Oakhurst.

It happened just before midnight Thursday on Road 427 east of Elliott Drive, where the 20-year-old victim was riding west along with two friends. The SUV driver approached from the rear and reportedly slammed on the brakes, but too late to avoid running over the victim. The driver sped away, and the victim died at the scene. He has not been identified by the Madera County Coroner.

The SUV may be a Jeep Cherokee or Toyota 4-Runner with round yellow headlights and square taillights. Anyone who can help find the vehicle is aked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

It was the third fatal crash on Madera County roads in a span of less than eight hours Wednesday. A motorcycle rider and his passenger died as a result of injuries in a crash on Highway 145 east of Madera; and a 61-year-old Clovis woman died of injuries suffered in a chain-reaction, head-on crash on Avenue 9 east of Highway 99 just before 5 p.m.