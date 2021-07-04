Los Banos police investigating homicide after man’s body found in park field

A Los Banos Police vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image.

Los Banos are investigating the homicide of a man reported Sunday morning in the 1800 block of Scripps Drive near College Greens Drive.

Police responded to the scene and found the body along the southwest portion of a field at College Greens Park just before 10 a.m., according to a police news release.

The prior night police had received a call of shots fired in the parking lot of the same park. While responding, police stopped a vehicle as the driver was traveling to Los Banos Memorial Hospital.

An adult male who had a gunshot wound was found inside the vehicle. That man was uncooperative with police, the release said, and he was admitted to the hospital in stable condition.

Police have not released the name of the person who died, pending notification of family or next-of-kin.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Jess Ceja at (209) 827-2507 or the anonymous tipline at (209) 827-2545.