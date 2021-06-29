Break-in at Fresno Unified special education school; cooling equipment taken

Thieves who struck overnight at Florence Rata School made off with outdoor cooling equipment as the city experienced a summer heat wave.

The break-in at the northwest school, in the 1300 block of West Mesa Avenue, was discovered Tuesday morning when staff arrived, according to Fresno Unified School District spokeswoman Amy Idsvoog.

Stolen from an outdoor storage unit was a generator, a cooler and other items. Idsvoog said a police report was being filed, but so far, there was no information about a recovery of the items.

Rata is an eighth through 12th grade special education school.